Anime Boston to Host Hip-Hop Group m-flo

Anime Boston announced on Tuesday that it will host the Japanese hip-hop group m-flo at this year's convention.

The group began when friends Verbal and Taku Takahashi met singer LISA and launched the group in 1998. Since then, they have released NINE studio albums. The group produced six of those after LISA 's departure in 2002, but before the group reunited with LISA in December 2017. m-flo 's latest album Kyo debuted in November.

Anime Expo hosted m-flo 's first U.S. performance in July 2018. The OTAQUEST LIVE concert event also hosted m-flo at The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles in July 2019.

m-flo performed the eighth ending theme song for the Black Clover anime and the second opening theme song for the 2003 Astro Boy anime. The group also provided the music for the Amazing Nuts! anime and the Appleseed: Ex Machina film.

Anime Boston will be held at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts from April 10-12.

The event will also host four-member rock band GIRLFRIEND .

