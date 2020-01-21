Live-Action Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō Film Opens on June 19

Cast, director to be revealed on January 29

The staff for the live-action film of author Ipyao and artist Yūjirō Koyama 's Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō manga announced on Tuesday that the film will open in Japan on June 19. Koyama drew an illustration (seen right) for the announcement. The staff will reveal the cast and director on January 29 (known as "Meat Day" due to a wordplay between the Japanese words for "two-nine" and "meat").

The official Twitter account of Ipyao and Koyama originally announced the film in 2017.

The gag manga follows Agetarō Katsumata, a stupid but honest guy whose family has run a tonkatsu (breaded pork cutlet) restaurant for three generations. He's also a beginner club DJ.

The manga series began weekly serialization in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in November 2014 and ended in March 2017. Shueisha shipped 11 compiled book volumes for the manga.

An anime adaptation directed by Akitarō Daichi premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie