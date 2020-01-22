Bleach: Immortal Soul Smartphone Game Launches in English in Spring

iOS/Android game features anime's voice actors

Hong Kong-based game publisher Oasis Games announced on Wednesday that it will release GREE 's Bleach : Immortal Soul game for iOS and Android devices in English this spring. Pre-registration offering in-game rewards is available now.

The game officially licensed from TV Tokyo is based on the television anime adaptation of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga . The "strategic character-based team RPG" set in Karakura Town features animated chapters that let players collect and train characters from the franchise. The anime's voice actors reprise their roles in the game.

In the game, humans and Soul Reapers join forces to defeat Hollows and guide lost souls to the Soul Society. Team selection, attack choice, and combo accuracy determine players' success in battle. Players can unlock characters through Story missions, recruitments, and other daily tasks. Players can also climb Soul Society rankings, join Squads, make friends, and earn additional rewards by leveling up their Squads.

Previous smartphone games in the franchise include Bleach : Brave Souls , Bleach : Paradise Lost , and BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), which launched in July 2015, September 2017, and November 2018, respectively.

Oasis Games also released the One-Punch Man : Road to Hero smartphone game in English in August 2019.

Source: Press release