Dallas Court Overturns Patent Lawsuit Against Nintendo's Wii, Wii U Controllers

Court nullifies iLife Technologies' US$10.1 million award

A federal court in Dallas, Texas overturned a previous decision against Nintendo of America in a lawsuit by iLife Technologies on January 17.

A jury had previously ruled in Dallas division of the Northern Texas District Court in September 2017 that Nintendo 's Wii and Wii U controllers were infringing on iLife's motion-sensing patents, and awarded US$10.1 million in damages to iLife. However, in the January 17 ruling, the court ruled that iLife's patent was overly broad in covering the "concept of using motion sensors to detect motion," and invalidated the patent, and also nullifying the previous jury award. It is the last of six patents that iLife asserted against Nintendo , with the other five invalidated in 2016.

iLife uses to motion-sensing technology to monitor infants for sudden infant death syndrome and the elderly for falls. Nintendo 's position in the original 2013 lawsuit was that iLife's patent was not properly written and therefore was invalid.

Source: Business Wire via Siliconera