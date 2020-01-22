For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams Manga Makes Shortlist for Stan Lee Excelsior Award

U.K. schoolkids rate graphic novels to promote reading

The Stan Lee Excelsior Award announced on Tuesday that Kei Sanbe 's For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga is among five graphic novels on the shortlist for this year's award.

The other titles are Fabien Grolleau and Jeremie Royer's Darwin: An Exceptional Voyage , Tom King and Mitch Gerads Mister Miracle , James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez' Justice League Dark: The Last Age of Magic , and Jérôme Tubiana and Alexandre Franc's Guantánamo Kid: The True Story of Mohammed El-Gharani .

The British award program aims to encourage reading among school children and promote graphic novels in school libraries and teachers. A group of students at each participating school rate the books on the shortlist, and the ratings result in awards for the top three. Books are eligible if they were published in the previous calendar year and are suitable for 11 to 16 year olds.

Yen Press the publishes For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams manga, and it describes the story:

As a young child, Senri Nakajou saw his family murdered before his eyes, and he's lived for revenge ever since. From his daily activities to his studies, everything is about attaining the power and money necessary to find the killer and make him pay-even if it means getting a little dirty himself...

Yana Toboso 's Black Butler won first place in 2011. CLAMP 's Gate 7 , Atsushi Ohkubo 's Soul Eater Not! , Yuma Ando and Yuki Sato 's Sherlock Bones , and Satsuki Yoshino 's Barakamon were on the shortlists for 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively.

