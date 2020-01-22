GTO: The Early Years Manga Gets New Live-Action Series in February

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO: The Early Years ( Shōnan Junai-gumi ) manga is inspiring a new live-action series that will debut on the streaming service on February 28. Kanichirō (left in image below) stars in the series as Eikichi Onizuka, while Daichi Kaneko (right) stars as Ryuji Danma.

Eiji Uchida is the chief director for the series, while Yusaku Matsumoto and Nobuhiro Suzumura are credited as directors. Uchida is also penning scripts for the series alongside Noriko Katō, Hime Rina, and Shinichi Nomura. Kōji Endō is composing the music in collaboration with the music company Being. Atmovie is credited for production.

GTO: The Early Years is the prequel to Fujisawa's GTO manga. The 31-volume story follows Eikichi Onizuka and Ryuji Danma, known as the deadly duo Oni-Baku (Demon Explosion). The pair recant their previous gang lifestyle in the hopes of losing their virginity while battling their former adversaries.

Vertical published GTO: The Early Years in North America, and the manga inspired both a five-volume 1994-1997 original video anime ( OVA ) series and a five-part 1995-1997 live-action series. The manga received its own prequel, Bad Company , which also inspired a live-action video in 1998.

Fujisawa and Shinsuke Takahashi launched Shonan Seven , a manga billed as the "true sequel" to GTO: The Early Years in Shōnen Champion in February 2014, and ended it last July. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th and final volume last September.

Source: Comic Natalie