The official website for Trigger 's original television anime BNA: Brand New Animal began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals more of the anime's main cast and staff, and confirms that Netflix will exclusively stream the anime in Japan.

The newly announced cast members include Gara Takashima as Barbaray Rose (romanization not official) and Michiyo Murase as Mary Itami.

Genice Chan is contributing conceptual art, and Yusuke Yoshigaki ( Space Patrol Luluco , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) is designing the characters. Naoki Takeda is serving as chief animation director. Masanobu Nomura is directing the art, and Yukiko Kakita is serving as the color key artist. Nozomi Shitara is the compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone is editing. The artist mabanua ( Kids on the Slope , Megalobox ) is composing the music.

As previously announced, Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia ) is directing the anime at Trigger , and Kazuki Nakashima ( Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill ) is writing the scripts.

In the anime's story, in the 21st century, the existence of animal-humans came to light after being hidden in the darkness of history. Michiru lived life as a normal human, until one day she suddenly turns into a tanuki-human. She runs away and takes refuge in a special city area called "Anima City" that was set up 10 years ago for animal-humans to be able to live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans. Through Shirou, Michiru starts to learn about the worries, lifestyle, and joys of the animal-humans. As Michiru and Shirou try to learn why Michiru suddenly turned into an animal-human, they unexpectedly get wrapped up in a large incident.

The main cast includes:

Sumire Morohoshi as Michiru Kagemori, a tanuki-human and high school student with a certain secret who has taken refuge in Anima City.



Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shirou Ogami, a wolf-human who is a misanthrope. He comes to look after Michiru after a certain development leaves him no choice.



Maria Naganawa as Nazuna Hiwatashi, a beautiful girl who is friends with Michiru. She yearns to be an idol.



Kaito Ishikawa as Alan Sylvasta, the young CEO of the Sylvasta drug manufacturer. He is a member of a distinguished family.



The anime will premire in April on Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block. It will also run on BS Fuji and other channels, and stream exclusively on Netflix in Japan.