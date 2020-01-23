BEM Anime's Manga Nears End

1st part of final chapter adapting 2019 anime debuts on January 29

Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app will publish the first part of the final chapter of Mosae Nohara 's manga adaptation of the new BEM anime on January 29.

The BEM anime is the latest in a franchise that began with Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ), a classic supernatural adventure anime that aired from 1968 to 1969. In the original 26-episode anime, Bem, Bela, and Belo are ugly humanoid monsters (yōkai) who fight for justice. The monsters live among humans and protect them from evil yōkai. The three find themselves ostracized from both humans and other yōkai, but the three continue to fight in hopes of one day becoming humans themselves.

The anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Nohara's manga adaptation launched in Manga Park last July. Hakusensha published the manga's second compiled book volume on December 26.

Source: Manga Park