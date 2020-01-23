Crunchyroll Sponsors New Anime Frontier Convention in Texas in May 2020

'Anime Frontier Powered By' event takes place on May 8-10 at Fort Worth, Texas

Crunchyroll and event company LeftField Media — which hosts the Anime NYC, Awesome Con, Rose City Comic Con, and Big Easy Con events in the United States — announced on Thursday that Crunchyroll will serve as the title sponsor for Anime Frontier, a new anime convention in Fort Worth, Texas. The first Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll event will take place on May 8-10 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

LeftField Media announced nine English voice actor guests who will attend the event, including Arryn Zech , Amanda Lee , Barbara Dunkelman , Lindsay Jones , Kara Eberle , Max Mittelman , Ray Chase , Robbie Daymond , and Samantha Ireland . In addition, the company stated that it will also host "Japanese pop culture creators, illustrators, directors, and voice actors," as well as concerts. The event will also host "exhibits, panels, premieres, and guests from publishers including Aniplex of America Inc., Animate, Crunchyroll , GKIDS , HIDIVE , Kodansha Comics , Sentai Filmworks , Sunrise, Vertical, Inc., and Viz Media ."

Anime NYC's Peter Tatara and Justin Flores will lead the event. Weekend tickets to the event are available for US$45.

LeftField Media launched Anime NYC in 2017, and the event had more than 36,000 attendees in 2018.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll