Netflix Posts Video for Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya CG Anime's Part 2

2nd 6-episode part of 1st season also debuted on Thursday

Netflix Japan began streaming a promotional video for the second six-episode part from the first season of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) manga. Netflix debuted all six episodes of the second part of the anime worldwide on the same day on Thursday.

The first part, consisting of the first six episodes, debuted worldwide last July. The anime's first 12-episode season covers the story from the Galaxian Wars to Silver Saints arcs of the manga.

The anime's Japanese voice cast includes:

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called "Knights", who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.

Yoshiharu Ashino ( Tweeny Witches , CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) directed the series at Toei Animation . Eugene Son ( Duel Masters , B-Legend! Battle Bedaman script writer) was the story editor and head writer. Terumi Nishii ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Penguindrum ) is designing the characters, and Takashi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai manga creator, Summer Wars character designer) designed the armor.

English rock band The Struts performed the opening theme song "PEGASUS SEIYA," an English cover of Japanese band MAKE-UP's original theme song "Pegasus Fantasy" for the 1986 Saint Seiya anime. The Struts also contributed the ending theme song "SOMEBODY NEW."