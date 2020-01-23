The Full-Time Wife Escapist Manga Ends in February

Manga about couple in marriage of convenience launched in 2012, resumed after long hiatus in January 2019

The March issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Friday that Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 25.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

What's a girl to do when there are no jobs? Once Mikuri Moriyama got out of grad school, all she could find was a temp job, and they just laid her off! Worried about his daughter, her dad helps her get a job doing housekeeping for this guy he used to work with named Tsuzaki. Just when things are starting to go well, though, Mikuri's parents decide it's time to move out to the countryside. She'll likely be unemployed for the rest of her life if she goes with them, but she doesn't make enough money to rent her own place. That's when Mikuri, always the daydreamer, comes up with a solution out of left field …

The series began in Kiss magazine in November 2012, and Kodansha shipped the 10th compiled book volume last August. The manga resumed after a 22-month hiatus in January 2019. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards. A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016.

Kodansha Comics published the ninth volume in English in January 2018.