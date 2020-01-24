Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Spinoff Manga Ends

Tamako Buta's Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Extra: Ano Orokamono ni mo Kyakkō o! (Spotlight on That Fool Also!) manga ended in the March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine on Friday. The second and final compiled book volume will ship on February 26.

The adaptation of Hirukuma 's "slightly ecchi " spinoff novel series of Natsume Akatsuki 's KONOSUBA ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! or Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ) light novel series debuted in the magazine in January 2018. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped on November 26.

The story of Hirukama's Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Extra: Ano Orokamono ni mo Kyakkō o! novels focuses on Dust. The first volume shipped in August 2017, and Kadokawa released the sixth volume on January 1.

The novels' other spinoff manga include Kono Subarashi Sekai ni Bakuen o! (Fiery Explosions on This Wonderful World), Zoku Kono Subarashi Sekai ni Bakuen o! (Continuation Fiery Explosions on This Wonderful World), and Kono Kamen no Akuma ni Sōdan o! (Discussions With the Demon of This Mask). Masahito Watari launched the main manga adaptation of the original novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in September 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga, and the original novels, in North America.

The original light novels center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The novels inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered earlier this year in January. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The franchise's characters also appear in the Isekai Quartet spinoff anime that debuted last April, and its sequel series that premiered on January 14. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the two series.

The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kurenai Densetsu ) film opened in Japan on August 30 and added 4DX screenings on October 4. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States on November 12 and 14.