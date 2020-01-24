Masaru Miyazaki Launches New Shinizama Manga Mini-Series

The 2,695th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Masaru Miyazaki will launch a new manga mini-series titled Shinizama (Manner of Death) on January 31. Tadataka Hosokawa is drawing the manga. The magazine noted that the manga will publish for two consecutive issues.

Miyazaki has written the stories for several biographical manga, including an earlier series about Tezuka and the creation of his famous manga Black Jack . That manga, Black Jack Sōsaku Hiwa ~Tezuka Osamu no Shigoto-ba Kara~ ( The Untold Story: How Tezuka created his "Black Jack" , pictured at right), ended in 2014 after inspiring a live-action television special. Kōji Yoshimoto provided the art for the manga.

Miyazaki and Takeshi Nogami also made the TV Anime Sōsaku Hika ~Tezuka Osamu to Anime o Tsukutta Wakamono-tachi~ (The Untold Story of the Creation of TV Anime: Osamu Tezuka and the Young People Who Created Anime) manga, which launched in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's one compiled book volume last May.



Source: Manga Goraku issue 2,695