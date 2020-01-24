Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice Sequel Manga Gets English Version

Manga creator Sayaka Mogi announced on her Twitter account on Wednesday that she is preparing to publish an English e-book version of Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki he no Tsuigon (Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice - A Testament to the Moon), her sequel manga to her Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga.

The manga takes place in a world with three species: beasts, humans, and hunters. Uru is a hunter with incredible strength, and who has the nickname Red Riding Hood. Both humans and beasts fear him. One day a little werewolf girl named Mani gets lost, and arrives at his house, and Uru reluctantly starts to take care of her.

Mogi published the end of the "first part" of the manga in December 2018, and announced that she would self-publish the rest of the manga. Mogi published the first volume of Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki he no Tsuigon at the Comitia dōjinshi event in Tokyo last May. The digital version debuted last July.

Mogi launched the original Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in September 2017. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume last February. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it released the third volume last September.

Mogi launched her horror manga Pupa in the inaugural issue of Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011 and ended it in 2013. Earth Star Entertainment published five compiled volumes for the series. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of television anime shorts that premiered in 2014.