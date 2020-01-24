Tokimeki Tonight's Koi Ikeno Launches New Manga

Bloody Bride manga about vampire marriage hunting launches on March 26

This year's March issue of Shueisha 's Cookie magazine revealed on Friday that Koi Ikeno ( Tokimeki Tonight ) will launch the new manga Bloody Bride -Kyūketsuki no Konkatsu- (Bloody Bride: Vampire Marriage Hunting) in the next issue on March 26. The magazine teased that the story is about two vampires who wander in search of the "fated bride." The first chapter will have 45 pages, including color opening pages.

Ikeno launched the Tokimeki Tonight manga in 1982, and it ran until 1994. The Tokimeki Tonight - Hoshi no Yukue final arc ran in Shueisha 's shōjo manga magazine Ribon from 1998 to 1999. The Tokimeki Midnight alternate retelling manga premiered in 2002. An eight-chapter manga titled Tokimeki Tonight - Makabe Shun no Jijō , which tells the story from Makabe's point of view, debuted in 2013, followed by a one-shot titled " Tokimeki Tonight - Makabe Shun no Jijō +" in 2015. Ikeno also drew a one-volume prequel, Tokimeki Tonight: Etō Mōri no Kakeochi , which Shueisha published as a graphic novel in 2015.

More recently, Ikeno drew the "Tokimeki Tonight ~Makabe Shun Fusai no Honeymoon" (Mr. and Mrs. Shun Makabe's Honeymoon) one-shot that debuted in January 2018. She then drew a two-chapter Tokimeki Tonight manga short titled "Tokimeki Tonight ~Makabe-ke no Kikyō" (The Makabe Family's Homecoming) that focuses on the story leading up to the birth of Ranze and Makabe's son Taku. The two chapters ran in Cookie from November to December 2018.

The original Tokimeki Tonight manga received a television anime adaptation in 1982.