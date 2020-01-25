Battle Spirits Franchise Gets New Anime Project This Year

The YouTube channel for the Battle Spirits multimedia franchise announced in a video on Friday that the franchise is getting a new anime project that will premiere this year. The new anime is titled Battle Spirits : Kakumei no Galette .

The below video highlights the Battle Spirits: Shōnen Gekiha Dan , Battle Spirits: Brave , and Battle Spirits: Saga Brave anime before announcing the new anime. The video teases: "A new era ... those who will cause the revolution are called 'Bearers of Core's Light'."

Masaki Watanabe is returning from several previous anime in the franchise to direct the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures . Atsuhiro Tomioka is also returning from previous anime as the scriptwriter. Tomoshige Inayoshi ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes character design) and Asako Inayoshi ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes animation director) are designing the characters for the anime.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series on September 7, 2008. The anime adapted Bandai's original trading card game, in which cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to America in 2009.

The eighth and most recent anime series in the franchise, Battle Spirits Double Drive , aired for 51 episodes from April 2016 to March 2017. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered on June 15.