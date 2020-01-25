Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Light Novels Get Live-Action Show in May

Light novels previously inspired net anime in 2018

The WOWOW satellite television channel announced on Saturday that Natsuya Semikawa 's Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series is getting a live-action series adaptation. The series will air on the WOWOW Prime service starting in May. The show will have 10 total episodes, and the first episode will be free.

Hiroshi Shinagawa , part of a comedy duo, is directing and writing the scripts for the show. Ryōhei Ōtani stars in the series as the shopkeeper and chef of Nobu, and Rena Takeda co-stars as the waitress Shinobu.

Semikawa launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2012, and the series won the site's "Ni Narou Con Taishō" contest award. Takarajimasha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Kururi in 2014.

The novels center on a bar called "Nobu" — located in Kyoto, Japan, but with a door that is connected to the bar in another world. The visitors include denizens of the other world, and customers seek out its excellent "Toriaezu Nama" ale and cuisine.

The novels inspired a net anime series of 15-minute shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World worldwide except in Asia with subtitles in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic. bilibili streamed the series in Asia.

Udon Entertainment is releasing Virginia Nitōhei 's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" manga in English. Nitōhei launched the ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2015.

