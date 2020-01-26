Samurai Shodown Game Adds Sogetsu Kazama, Iroha as Playable Characters

2 new characters launch in game as part of Season Pass 2

SNK announced at the EVO Japan event on Saturday that it will add Sogetsu Kazama and Iroha as playable characters in its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game as part of the game's Season Pass 2. The company had previously announced that Mina Majikina is also a part of the Season Pass 2.

Samurai Shodown launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on December 12, and will launch in the West on February 25. The arcade version of the game debuted on October 24, and the game then launched for Stadia on November 19.

Previous DLC characters include Rimururu, Shizumaru Hisame, Basara, Kazuki Kazama, and Wan-fu.

The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game's fighters include the following characters from previous games in the franchise: Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.

Source: 4Gamer (touge)