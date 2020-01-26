Soulcalibur VI Game Previews Haohmaru in Video

Character to join game this spring as part of 2nd Season Pass

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a gameplay video on Saturday for its Soulcalibur VI fighting game highlighting the guest character Haohmaru from Samurai Shodown . The character will join Soulcailbur VI this spring as part of the game's second Season Pass. The pass will include four total new characters. Other characters in the second Season Pass include Hilde.

Soulcalibur VI launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2018 in Japan, the Americas, and Europe.

Playable characters include Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Grøh, Nightmare, Xianghua, Kilik, Ivy, Zasalamel, Siegfried, The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, Taki, Yoshimitsu, Maxi, Talim, Astaroth, Voldo, Seong Mi-Na, Cervantes, Raphael, Inferno, and new character Azwel.

Tira was a pre-order bonus for the game, and she is also available as a standalone DLC or as part of the game's first Season Pass. The first Season Pass also includes NieR: Automata character YoRHa No. 2 Type B (2B), Amy, and Cassandra.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.