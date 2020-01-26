Film projected for US$693,231 from Friday to Sunday; 4DX screenings to begin on January 31

The Box Office Mojo website reported on Sunday that Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You anime film has earned an estimated US$693,231 from Friday to Sunday to rank #20 in its second weekend in the North American box office. It has now earned an estimated total of US$6,552,876 in North America.

The film debuted in North America on January 15 and ranked #2 in the box office in North America in its first two days. The anime fell to #12 on Friday, and to #14 and #13 on Saturday and Sunday to rank #13 for the weekend (higher than the previously projected #14). The film earned US$2,233,722 (higher than the original estimate of US$2,007,523) from Friday to Monday (including US$425,189 instead of the estimated US$276,151 for Monday) in 486 theaters, and has earned a total of US$5,279,972 (instead of the estimated US$5,053,773) in its first six days.

The film will have 4DX screenings in North America beginning on January 31. Regal is listing the screenings with English subtitles, and dubbed screenings will also be available.

Weathering With You became the highest-grossing release from the distributor GKIDS after its first two days in event screenings, topping Mary and The Witch's Flower 's US$2,418,404. After the higher finalized total for the previous weekend, it has also earned more than Shinkai's previous film, your name. , in North America.

Fathom Events screened the film in theaters in the United States on January 15 and 16. The screenings were a "Special Fan Preview" with exclusive bonus content before GKIDS opened the film in North America on January 17. The screenings starting last Friday have both English-subtitled screenings and English-dubbed screenings.

GKIDS describes the story:

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...

Weathering With You opened in 359 theaters and 448 screens in Japan last July, and is now the #7 highest-earning domestic film of all time in Japan and was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2019. The film has earned 14.02 billion yen (about US$129 million) in Japan as of December 8.

The anime won the Audience Award at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles in October, and also won the Best Animated Feature Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia on November 21. The film received a nomination but did not win in the Best Animated Independent Feature category for the 47th Annual Annie Awards.

The film was submitted for consideration for both the Animated Feature Film category and the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards, but it did not receive a nomination in either category. The film is also nominated for Animation of the Year for the Japan Academy Film Prize Association's 43rd annual awards this year.

Update: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website reported on Monday that the film earned the equivalent of 7.2 billion yen (around US$6.6 million) in the United States. It also stated that the amount is for the film's first 10 days in the United States, ending on Saturday, January 25, as opposed to Sunday, January 26. Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web.

