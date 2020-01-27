Bleach Creator Kubo Tite's New Work to Be Unveiled at AnimeJapan 2020

The staff for the AnimeJapan 2020 event announced on Monday that the event will host a stage presentation titled " Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation" on March 21.

Voice actors Masakazu Morita and Ryotaro Okiayu , Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano , and America Zarigani comedy duo member Yoshiyuki Hirai will appear at the stage presentation.

The event will also feature stage presentations for several franchises that do not currently have upcoming anime projects announced, including [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater and Is the order a rabbit?? . Aniplex will also host a " Aniplex New Anime Stage" presentation on March 22.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print. The franchise has also inspired games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

Kubo most recently provided character designs for the Shin Sakura Taisen ("Project Sakura Wars" in English) video game.

AnimeJapan 2020 will be held from March 21-24 at Tokyo Big Sight. The first two days will be public days and the latter two days will be business days.



Source: Live presentation