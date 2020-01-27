Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Franchise to Have Over 40 Million Copies in Circulation

Not 40 million copies sold, & not just for the manga

The staff of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise revealed on Tuesday that the franchise's works will have more than 40 million copies in circulation when the 19th compiled book volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's original manga ships on February 4.

The figure includes both physical and digital copies, as well as other publications in the franchise besides the manga. It also includes copies not yet sold and not yet in buyers' hands.

The manga's 18th compiled book volume shipped on December 4 with a first printing of 1 million copies. With the volume's release, the overall franchise — not just manga books, but also other publications and digital releases — has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Shueisha revealed on November 24 that the series was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sold 10.8 million manga volumes in the period from November 19, 2018 to November 17, 2019. Meanwhile, One Piece sold 12.7 million manga volumes during the same time period. Shueisha did not specify if these numbers include digital sales.

Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 6, and aired its 26th and final episode on September 28. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

Source: Comic Natalie