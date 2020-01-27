Ensemble Stars!! Rhythm Game Reveals Opening Video, March 9 Launch

Opening movie for 'basic'/'music' versions of app previews theme song

The Ensemble Stars! Big Presentation ~BRAND NEW STARS!!~ from Monthly Ensemble Studio presentation announced on Monday that Ensemble Stars!! (with two exclamation points), the rhythm game for the Ensemble Stars! idol franchise , will launch in Japan on March 9. Happy Elements also began streaming the app's opening movie, which features the opening theme song "BRAND NEW STARS."

After the launch of Ensemble Stars!!, the main app will split into two versions. The "Basic" version will allow players to continue playing the app as they always have, with the new chapter content. The "Music" version will feature the new rhythm game style of gameplay.

The new game will be a "new chapter" for the current Ensemble Stars! smartphone game, and the title of the app will change to Ensemble Stars! with the new launch. The app was originally scheduled to launch in the second half of 2019.

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features eight different idol units and has a cast of more than 30 male voice actors.

The anime adaptation of the game premiered last July. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.