Kingdom Anime Season 3 Casts Yuya Uchida, Miou Tanaka, Atsuko Tanaka

Series premieres in April

The official website for the anime adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga revealed additional cast members and character visuals for the anime's upcoming third television series on Monday. Yuya Uchida will play Shun Shin Kun, Miou Tanaka will play Kan Mei, and Atsuko Tanaka will play Ka Rin. The new characters are all military leaders for the State of Chu.

Yuya Uchida as Shun Shin Kun



Miou Tanaka as Kan Mei



Atsuko Tanaka as Ka Rin



In addition, the website revealed a character visual for Li Mu (Ri Boku; voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa ), a returning character from the anime's first two seasons.

The anime's third season will premiere in April.

As previously noted, the third season will have a new production staff compared to the previous series. Kenichi Imaizumi ( Reborn! , Brynhildr in the Darkness , After School Dice Club ) is directing the anime at Studio Signpost (the new name of Pierrot Plus ). Noboru Takagi ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , Golden Kamui , , Baccano! , Altair: A Record of Battles ) is in charge of series scripts. Hisashi Abe ( Sorcerer Hunters , Berserk (2016), Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters.

The new season will cover the manga's Alliance Arc. The returning cast members include also Masakazu Morita as Shin (Xin), Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Rie Kugimiya as Karyō Ten (He Liao Diao), Kentaro Ito as Huan Ji, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ōhon, Hirofumi Nojima as Mōten, Shiro Saito as Biao Gong (Hyou Ko), Kenyuu Horiuchi as Wang Jian (Ōsen), Taiten Kusunoki as Mōbu, and Akio Kato as Tō.

Hara's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Shueisha published the 56th volume on November 19. Hara said he is considering writing up to 100 volumes. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second season premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the series in North America and released both anime on DVD in 2016.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation by Shinsuke Satō that opened in Japan on April 19. Funimation began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada on August 16.