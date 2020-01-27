confirmed last October that film is still in development

The entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday that scriptwriter Mattson Tomlin is now penning a script for the planned live-action film project of CAPCOM 's Mega Man game franchise . Tomlin also co-wrote the script for The Batman , Warner Bros. ' 2021-slated film based on DC Comics ' Batman character.

CAPCOM announced in October 2018 that Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman ( Catfish , Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 ) are writing and directing the project, with Masi Oka ( Heroes ) producing the project. The film is tentatively titled MEGA MAN .

CAPCOM noted in the October 2018 announcement that the film "aims to appeal to a diverse audience," and will be " an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for."

20th Century Studios and Chernin Entertainment are developing the project. A 2015 Tracking Board report had noted that David Ready and Michael Finfer ( Planet of the Apes franchise ) are overseeing the project, but the announcement in October 2018 did not mention them.

The Mega Man franchise (known as Rock Man in Japan) began in 1987 with CAPCOM 's release of the first Mega Man game on the Nintendo Famicom. The franchise has since spawned numerous games, with the latest in the main series, Mega Man 11 , released in North America in October 2018. The Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on January 21.

The franchise has also spawned multiple manga and anime series and OVAs, as well as an American animated TV series. ADV Films released the Megaman: Upon a Star OVA in 2005. Viz Media released Ryo Takamisaki 's MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) manga from 2004 to 2008, and also licensed the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, which aired on the Kids WB programming block. Viz also licensed the Megaman Star Force anime.

Sony Pictures ' live-action film adaptation of CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter action game franchise will open on September 4, 2020.

