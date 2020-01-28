Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for Both Seasons of New Game! Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of both seasons of the New Game! television anime series on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Funimation launched the English dub of New Game! 's first season in July 2017. The company streamed the English simuldub of the second season a few weeks after the anime premiered in Japan in July 2017. The company is no longer streaming the anime.

The first television anime premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season with English subtitles as it aired in Japan.

In the original New Game! workplace manga by Shōtarō Tokunō , the main character Aoba Suzukaze graduates from high school and joins a game company. The person who made the game that Aoba loved as a grade-schooler just happens to be Aoba's senior at the company. The story follows girls who work and aspire at the Eaglejump company.

Source: Crunchyroll