Takeshi Yashiro's 'Gon, the Little Fox' Stop-Motion Short Screens in Japan in February

Short inspired by Nakichi Niimi's Gongitsune novel

The TECARAT stop motion animation studio announced last month that its "Gon, the Little Fox" short will screen in Japan at the Uplink Kichijōji theater in Tokyo from February 28 to March 5.

The short is based on Nakichi Niimi's 1932 novel Gongitsune , and stars Masato Tanaka as Gon, and Miyu Irino as Hyojyu. Takeshi Yashiro, who previously produced the shorts "Dear November Boy" and "Norman the Snowman," is the director and animator for the short, and he also penned the script.

The story begins when Gon, a playful fox, steals an eel that a villager named Hyojyu was planning to feed to his sickly mother. When Hyojyu's mother dies, Gon starts leaving gifts for Hyojyu in an attempt to atone.

The short will also screen at the New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF), which will be held in New York City from February 21 to March 15. The short also screened at the Kotatsu Festival in Cardiff and Aberystwyth in the United Kingdom last October.

Niimi's original novel previously inspired an anime short in 1985.

Source: Eiga Natalie