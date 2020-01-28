The Demon Girl Next Door Manga Resumes After 2-Month Hiatus

Manga creator Izumo Ito resumed the Machikado Mazoku manga in the March issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine on Tuesday after a two-month hiatus.

Ito put the manga on hiatus in November to recuperate from autonomic ataxia (dysfunction of parts of the nervous system).

The manga inspired a television anime that aired from July to September last year. Sentai Filmworks licensed the and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan with the title The Demon Girl Next Door . Sentai Filmworks describes the story.

Yuko Yoshida is just an ordinary schoolgirl — until one day her dormant, devilish powers are unleashed by the demon Lilith! Yuko transforms into Shadow Mistress Yuko, a supernatural powerhouse with horns and a devil tail. Now she must defeat another mystical being named Momo Chiyoda, the shrine maiden of the Light Clan… who just so happens to go to Yuko's school! But being a demonic magical girl isn't as easy as it looks, and Yuko has a whole lot to learn before she's ready to fulfill her destiny and take on the Clan of Light.

Ito launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2014. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth compiled volume last June.

Source: Oricon News