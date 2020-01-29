Lord Marksman and Michelia Light Novels Get Manga

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label announced on Tuesday that Tsukasa Kawaguchi 's Lord Marksman and Michelia ( Madan no Ō to Michelia ) light novel series will have a manga adaptation by kakao that will begin serialization in the "Suiyōbi wa Mattari Dash X Comic" page of the Nico Nico Seiga website on Saturday .

The Lord Marksman and Michelia novel series is an alternative parallel world to Kawaguchi's Lord Marksman and Vanadis light novel series, with Ludmila instead of Eleonora as the main heroine. In this alternate world, Zhcted does not declare war on Brune, but instead forms an alliance to wage war against the kingdom of Muozinel. A young man named Tigre goes to war in his father's place, and his first taste of battle begins to go well, until Brune's battle lines crumble to an ambush. The commander of Tigre's unit flees, until Ludmila, the Vanadis warrior of Olmutz, comes to the rescue. Two years after that battle, Tigre and Ludmila have a chance reunion, just as the curtain is raised on a new war, and a legendary evil awakens.

Kawaguchi launched the new novel series with the first volume in September 2018, and Shueisha released the fourth novel volume last September. Itsuka Miyatsuki illustrates the novel series.

Kawaguchi launched the original Lord Marksman and Vanadis ( Madan no Ō to Vanadis ) light novel series in 2011 with art by Yoshi☆wo . Kadokawa published the 18th and final volume in 2017. Nobuhiko Yanai drew a manga adaptation of the novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine from 2011 to 2016, and Kadokawa published 10 volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed and released all 10 volumes of the manga in English.

Most recently, the franchise also launched the Lord Marksman and Carnwenhan ( Madan no Ō to Carnwenhan ) novel series with the first volume last September. Like Lord Marksman and Michelia , this series is an alternative parallel world centering on Limalisha, Eleonar's bodyguard, and the wielder of the twin blades Carnwenhan. Tsukasa Seo writes the new novels, and Minato Yasaka illustrates the novels.

FUNimation Entertainment streamed the 13-episode anime adaptation of Lord Marksman and Vanadis , which premiered in October 2014, and released the series on DVD and Blu-ray with an English dub in February 2016.

Source: Dash X Bunko's Twitter account