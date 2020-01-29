Netflix to Stream One Piece Live-Action Series

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will exclusively stream the Hollywood live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The company revealed that the show's first season will have ten episodes, and that Oda will serve as an executive producer.

The above message from Oda reads:

I know I announced the production of this back in 2017, but these things take time! Preparations have been slowly progressing behind the scenes, and it seems that I can finally make the big announcement: Netflix , the world's leading streaming entertainment service, will be lending us their tremendous production support! This is so encouraging!! How far will the story progress over the 10 episodes of Season 1? Who will be cast!? Please be patient a little longer and stay tuned!!

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Oda began serializing the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 19, 1997, and Shueisha published the manga's 95th compiled book volume in Japan on December 28. Viz Media released the 92nd volume in English on November 5. The manga set a world record in June 2015 for having 320,866,000 copies printed worldwide as of December 2014. The world record is for "The most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Tomorrow Studios is also producing a live-action television series adaptation of Cowboy Bebop .