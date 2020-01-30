Alita: Battle Angel Film Wins VES Award for Outstanding Animated Character

Live-action film received 5 nominations for Visual Effects Society Awards

The Visual Effects Society announced the winners of its 18th annual VES Awards on Wednesday. The live-action Alita: Battle Angel film won the award for Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature for the title character.

The film also received nominations in the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature (for Iron City), Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project, and Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature categories. The film tied with The Lion King to receive the most nominations for a feature film for the awards.

The VES Awards honor "the most outstanding visual effects work of the year." This year's awards ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday .

The live-action Alita: Battle Angel film was also on the shortlist in the Visual Effects category for this year's Academy Awards, but it did not receive a nomination.

20th Century Fox opened the film in the U.K. on February 6, 2019 and in several countries in Asia before its U.S. debut on February 14. The film then opened in Japan on February 22 and ranked at #2 at the box office. Disney concluded its acquisition of 21st Century Fox and the 20th Century Fox film studio shortly after that in March.

The film has earned more than US$400 million worldwide.

The movie stars Rosa Salazar ( Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Man Seeking Woman ) in motion capture as Alita. Robert Rodriguez ( El Mariachi, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, Spy Kids ) directed the film. James Cameron and his Lightstorm Entertainment partner Jon Landau produced the project, and Shutter Island's Laeta Kalogridis co-wrote the script with Cameron.

Sources: Visual Effects Society, Indie Wire (Bill Desowitz)