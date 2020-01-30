Crunchyroll Adds Hana Yori Dango Shōjo Romantic Comedy Anime

51-episode series now available

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has added the Hana Yori Dango ( Boys Over Flowers ) anime. It is available for users in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Central and South America, including the Caribbean.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Tsukushi Makino just wants to get through high school. That's all. And that might even be easy, if she weren't attending Eitoku High, a school that caters to the kids of the rich and the elite. Coming from a poor family, Tsukushi sticks out like a weed to the rest of the students at Eitoku, and it only gets worse when her friend Yuuki accidentally incurs the wrath of Tsukasa, the leader of the F4, the four most wealthy and handsome men at her school. Shielding Yuuki from Tsukasa only earns Tsukushi a red card, a signal to the rest of the student body that Tsukushi Is an open target for any and all kinds of bullying. However, Tsukushi isn't about to give up on her goal of graduating, and her fierce determination to stand up for herself just might have unexpected consequences within the hearts of the F4!

The 1996 series is based on Yoko Kamio 's shōjo romantic comedy manga Boys Over Flowers . It also inspired a 1995 Japanese live-action film, and a more well-known 2005 Japanese television drama, the latter of which spawned a sequel and a hit film. Taiwan also remade the manga into a live-action university drama titled Meteor Garden . Crunchyroll streamed a Korean live-action adaptation in 2011.

The manga also inspired a stage musical adaptation ran in Japan from January to February 2016. The all-female Takarazuka Revue adapted the manga into a new musical that ran in June-July.

Kamio recently ended the Boys Over Flowers Season 2 ( Hana Nochi Hare ~HanaDan~ Next Season ) sequel manga in December.

Source: Crunchyroll