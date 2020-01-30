Crunchyroll Adds The Ancient Magus' Bride Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub of The Ancient Magus' Bride anime on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST worldwide except in Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.

The television anime premiered in Japan in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the series. Funimation is no longer streaming the anime. The manga also inspired a prequel OVA series titled The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star in 2017. Funimation released the television series with the OVA on home video in 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes Kore Yamazaki 's original manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Chise Hatori has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice - and his bride!

Norihiro Naganuma directed the anime at Wit Studio , and he was also in charge of the series scripts. Aya Takaha penned the scripts. Hirotaka Katō adapted the character designs for animation. Junichi Matsumoto composed the music, and Flying Dog produced the music in collaboration with BASiLiCA .

Yamazaki launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013 but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Mag Garden published the 12th compiled book volume on September 10. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's 11th volume on September 24, and the 12th volume will ship on February 25. The company released two supplement books for the manga in 2017.

