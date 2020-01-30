Futabasha Launches Web Action Manga Website in February

The March issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on January 24 that the publisher will open the Web Action manga website at the end of February.

The website will feature many manga from the magazine, as well as original works. The site's manga will include Orange , In This Corner of the World , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (seen right), My Brother’s Husband , Suzuki Sensei , and Anata ga Shite Kurenakutemo (Even If You Don't Do It). The website will also include works by Kabi Nagata , Ken Wakai , Shigeyuki Fukumitsu, RENA, Yuruko Tsuyuki, Shimamaru Same (name romanization not confirmed), Sachiko Uguisu, Nagisa Sezaki, and other creators.

Futabasha opened its Web Comic Action manga website in April 2013 after combining several of its other manga websites. Monthly Action then launched in May 2013.