Gekka Uruu's Shinozaki Himeno no Koigokoro Q&A Manga Ends

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine published the last chapter of Gekka Urū 's Shinozaki Himeno no Koigokoro Q&A manga on Monday.

The manga centers on Himeno Shinozaki, a literary-minded high-school girl who has never been in love, and Kazuki Maruyama, a logical thinker. Both attend the same high school, and the story begins when Kazuki asks Himeno to date him for just one month.

Urū launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in May 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume last April.

Urū is the illustrator for Daisuke Suzuki 's Onii-chan Dakedo Ai Sae Areba Kankei Nai yo ne light novel series, as well as Takafumi Nanatsuki 's Ore ga Ojō-sama Gakkō ni "Shomin Sample" Toshite Rachirareta Ken light novel series. The former inspired the 2012 OniAi television anime, while the latter inspired the 2015 Shomin Sample television anime.

Kadokawa published the 12th and final volume of Onii-chan Dakedo Ai Sae Areba Kankei Nai yo ne in January 2019, and the 11th and final volume of Ore ga Ojōsama Gakkō ni "Shomin Sample" Toshite Gets-Sareta Ken in 2016.