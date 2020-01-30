Kakushigoto Anime's Character Promo Video Highlights Hime

TV series premieres on April 2

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga revealed a new character promotional video and visual on Thursday. The video and visual highlight Hime Gotō.

The anime will premiere on BS- NTV and AT-X at 11:30 p.m. on April 2, before debuting on Tokyo MX a half hour later. The series will then debut on Sun TV at 25:30 (effectively April 3 at 1:30 a.m.). In addition, the series will air on Tokyo MX on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. beginning on April 5.

Hiroshi Kamiya will reprise his role as the father Kakushi Gotō from SHAFT 's earlier promotional video for the manga, but Rie Takahashi will voice the daughter Hime Gotō. Chika Anzai voiced the character in the previous video.

Hiroshi Kamiya as Kakushi Gotō



Rie Takahashi as Hime Gotō



Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! , Seven Days War ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Takashi Aoshima ( Minami-ke , Aho Girl ! , Endro~! ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Battle Girl High School , Between the Sky and Sea ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music.

The comedy manga story centers on Kakushi Gotō, who doesn't want his daughter, Hime Gotō, to know that he is a manga creator. The manga's comedy focuses on the daily life of a family with a manga artist. In addition to being a word play on the father's name, the ambiguous title can mean "Hidden Things," but can also be read as "Drawing Job."

Kumeta published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The series' 10th compiled book volume shipped on November 15.



