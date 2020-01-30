Live-Action Wasteful Days of High School Girl Series Casts Keyakizaka46 Idol Yui Kobayashi

Kobayashi plays Lily Sometani character in show's 3rd episode on February 7

The official website for the live-action series of Bino 's Wasteful Days of High School Girl ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ) manga revealed on Thursday that Keyakizaka46 member Yui Kobayashi will join the series' cast as transfer student Lily Sometani. The character will appear in the show's third episode on February 7.

The series premiered on TV Asahi on January 24, and airs on Fridays at 11:15 p.m.

The cast includes:

The manga previously inspired a television anime that aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Bored one day, Tanaka gives her friends some rather quirky nicknames, but they aren't going to take her unflattering descriptions lying down. Sakuchi (saddled with “Wota” due to her otaku tendencies) and Saginomiya (dubbed “Robo” thanks to her deadpan personality) decide to call Tanaka “Baka” — and that should give you a pretty good idea of the shenanigans these whacky girls get up to. They're young, they're ridiculous and they're ready to waste away their days as high school girls!

Bino serializes the manga in Comic Newtype , Nico Nico Seiga , and pixiv Comic . Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 10.