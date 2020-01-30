Samurai Shodown Game's Trailer Previews Season 2 Characters

Mina Majikina DLC character debuts in February

SNK began streaming a trailer for the second season pass for its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game on Tuesday. The video previews the three upcoming characters Mina Majikina, Sogetsu Kazama, and Iroha. It also revealed that Mina Majikina will debut for the game in February.

Samurai Shodown launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on December 12, and will launch in the West on February 25. The arcade version of the game debuted on October 24, and the game then launched for Stadia on November 19.

Previous DLC characters include Rimururu, Shizumaru Hisame, Basara, Kazuki Kazama, and Wan-fu.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series are Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.

Source: Press release