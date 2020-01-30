Touhou Spell Bubble Puzzle Game's Videos Preview 12 New Songs

Bubble-shooting rhythm game launches for Switch in Japan on February 6

Taito began streaming two videos for its Touhou Spell Bubble puzzle game on Thursday. The videos preview gameplay and 12 new songs.

Promotional video

"Crossfade" video with 12 new songs

The game will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 6.

The bubble-shooting rhythm game will feature Touhou Project characters such as Reimu Hakurei (voiced by Ayaka Suwa ) and Marisa Kirisame (voiced by Naomi Ōzora ). In addition to popular existing songs, artists such as IOSYS and Yuuhei Satellite are offering new songs. Taito's sound team ZUNTATA is providing the game's background music and arranged music. Fuzichoco and other well-known illustrators are contributing character illustrations, and popular voice actors are playing the 20 revealed characters.

Good Smile Company and NextNinja are also developing the Touhou LostWord smartphone role-playing game, which is slated to launch for iOS and Android devices this winter in Japan.