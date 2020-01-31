Disney+ Adds Marvel Future Avengers Anime on February 28

1st season premiered in July 2017

The official Disney fan club D23 reported on January 24 that Disney+ will begin streaming the first season of Marvel Future Avengers , the latest television anime based on the Marvel comic book superheroes, on February 28.

The anime follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment by Hydra. Makoto and other youths join the Avengers as apprentices named "Future Avengers." The anime shows Makoto and others as they train, fight villains, and grow — all under Avengers members Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Wasp.

The first season premiered on Dlife in July 2017. The anime's second season debuted in July 2018, and it focused on the Inhumans.

Yuzo Sato ( Iron Man , Gokusen , Kaiji ) directed both seasons of the anime at the Studio Madhouse , and Japanese writer Ryuu King ( Dragon Ball Super scripts, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Umehara ( Iron Man , Beyblade , Claymore) designed the characters.

The anime aired with an English dub by Studiopolis on Disney XD in Southeast Asia.

Teruaki Mizuno ( Kyōryū Taisen Dinobout, Metallica Metalluca ) drew a manga version that debuted in Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine in February 2017.

Marvel previously teamed up with Madhouse to create the Iron Man , Wolverine , X-Men , and Blade television anime series. All four series aired on the G4 television channel in the United States, and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released all four series on DVD in North America in 2012.

Marvel and Madhouse also created the Iron Man: Rise of Technovore film in 2013, and the Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher film in 2014.

Marvel and Toei Animation most recently collaborated on the Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers television anime series, which premiered in Japan in April 2014.

Image © 2017 Marvel

Thanks to CyberLink420 for the news tip.

Source: D23 (Zach Johnson)