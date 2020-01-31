Funimation Removes Interspecies Reviewers Anime as it 'Falls Outside' Company's Standards

Company began streaming series earlier this month

Funimation confirmed with ANN on Friday that it has removed the Interspecies Reviewers anime from its streaming platform. The company provided ANN with the following statement from a spokesperson:

After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards. We have the utmost respect for our creators so rather than substantially alter the content, we felt taking it down was the most respectful choice.

Funimation began streaming the series on its website earlier this month. The company planned to stream the series with both English subtitles and an English dub.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 11, and is slated to have 12 episodes.

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , Girls' Last Tour ) is in charge of series composition. Makoto Uno ( Witchblade , The Qwaser of Stigmata , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters. Kotone Uchihigashi is composing the music. Voice cast members Junji Majima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Miyu Tomita are performing both the opening theme song "Ikōze☆Paradise" and the ending theme song "Hanabira Ondo."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!

The manga ran as a special one-shot in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in July 2016, and the company is also publishing the manga in compiled print volumes. The manga won the DLsite Award in Da Vinci Magazine and Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards.

Update: This article has been updated with Funimation 's confirmation and company statement.

