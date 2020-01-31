News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nippon Ichi Software's void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM game's Switch, PS4 versions debut at #14, #19

Japan's Game Ranking: January 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega January 16 39,719 196,712
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 39,217 622,646
3 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 37,950 3,350,308
4 PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 25,669 115,206
5 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 12,875 120,573
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,827 1,233,493
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,927 3,532,729
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,008 2,746,682
9 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 6,065 584,812
10 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,915 3,301,208
11 PS4 Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV KOEI Tecmo Games January 16 5,740 25,835
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,501 1,324,364
13 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 4,882 260,582
14 NSw void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM Nippon Ichi Software January 23 4,759 4,759
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,322 1,506,848
16 NSw Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Nintendo January 17 4,297 23,094
17 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,222 843,536
18 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 4,153 381,824
19 PS4 void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM Nippon Ichi Software January 23 3,459 3,459
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,798 771,470

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 13-19
