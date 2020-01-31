News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 20-26
Nippon Ichi Software's void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM game's Switch, PS4 versions debut at #14, #19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|January 16
|39,719
|196,712
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|39,217
|622,646
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|37,950
|3,350,308
|4
|PS4
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|25,669
|115,206
|5
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|12,875
|120,573
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,827
|1,233,493
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,927
|3,532,729
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,008
|2,746,682
|9
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|6,065
|584,812
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,915
|3,301,208
|11
|PS4
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|January 16
|5,740
|25,835
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,501
|1,324,364
|13
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|4,882
|260,582
|14
|NSw
|void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 23
|4,759
|4,759
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,322
|1,506,848
|16
|NSw
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
|Nintendo
|January 17
|4,297
|23,094
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,222
|843,536
|18
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|4,153
|381,824
|19
|PS4
|void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 23
|3,459
|3,459
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,798
|771,470
Source: Famitsu