Live-Action Maeda Kensetsu Fantasy Eigyōbu Film Features Cameos by Mazinger Z Creator Go Nagai, Yamato's Desslar

Film is based on real-life group who outline detailed plans for constructing sci-fi anime bases

The staff for the Maeda Kensetsu Fantasy Eigyōbu (Maeda Fantasy Construction Business) film revealed on Friday that Mazinger Z creator Go Nagai and Space Battleship Yamato character Abelt Dessler have cameos in the film.

The film is based on the real-life volunteer group within the Maeda Corporation construction company that takes famous structures and bases from science-fiction anime and drafts out how to make them in the real world. The team makes blueprints and outlines required materials, expected costs, and expected time to completion for these projects. The group began with the secret hangar for Mazinger Z robot, and went on to make similar plans for Space Battleship Yamato 2199 's titular warship, as well as Mobile Suit Gundam 's Jaburo base, Galaxy Express 999 's Megalopolis Station, the Gran Turismo series' Grand Valley Speedway, and more.

The film also opened on Friday . Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Kakegurui ) directed the film, with a script by Makoto Ueda ( Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Penguin Highway ).

