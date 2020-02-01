Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!!, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission!, Battle Spirits: Grand Knights Manga End

The March issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published the final chapter on Saturday for three manga: Yoshitaka Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!! , Yoshitaka Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission! (pictured at right), and Masato Itishiki 's Battle Spirits : Grand Knights .

The magazine also announced that Nagayama will launch a new Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! manga in the next issue, which will ship in April.

Additionally, Akihiro Sakuchi's Oshiri Dandy the Young manga based on the Oshiri Tantei franchise will launch in the next issue in April as well. Tororu is credited with supervision and the original plan, and Robinson Haruhara is credited with the original work and organization. The manga focuses on the adventures of Oshiri Tantei's father.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!! and Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission! are both based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Super Dragon Ball Heroes trading card arcade game series.

Shueisha published the first volume of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission! in May 2017, and published the second volume in May 2018. The company published the first volume of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!! last May.



Itishiki ( Battle Spirits: Sword Eyes , SD Gundam Musha Maru Den ) launched the manga in the magazine's May 2019 issue in April 2019. The manga features an original story. Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the Sunrise animation staff, is credited with the original work.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series on September 7, 2008. The anime adapted Bandai's original trading card game, in which cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to America in 2009.

The eighth and most recent anime series in the franchise, Battle Spirits Double Drive , aired for 51 episodes from April 2016 to March 2017. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered on June 15.

A new anime project titled Battle Spirits : Kakumei no Galette will premiere this year.