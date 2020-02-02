France's Wakanim Continues to Stream Interspecies Reviewers Anime

All 4 episodes of series still available on service afterremoved videos on its service on Friday

France's Wakanim streaming service began streaming the fourth episode of the Interspecies Reviewers anime on Saturday. The show's first three episodes are also still available for streaming on the website as of press time. The company also stated on Twitter that it plans to continue streaming the series.

Funimation removed the series from its streaming service on Friday, stating, "After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content.

Sony Pictures Television had announced in September that it and Aniplex consolidated three Sony -owned anime acquisition and distribution companies — Funimation based in the United States, Wakanim based in France, and Madman Anime Group based in Australia — into one joint venture.

Interspecies Reviewers premiered in Japan on January 11, and is slated to have 12 episodes.

