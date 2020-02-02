Hi Score Girl's Rensuke Oshikiri Creates, Designs Galaxyz Smartphone Game

Battle tactics game about amnesiac boy, aliens launched on Friday in Japan

Manga creator Rensuke Oshikiri ( Hi Score Girl , Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan ) provided the original story and character designs for fuzz's Galaxyz smartphone game, which launched for iOS and Android devices on Friday. Fuzz began streaming an introduction video for the game on January 22. The video features Rico Sasaki 's insert song "Galaxyz."

The game's protagonist is a weak boy who has lost his memories and power. The boy meets the game's heroine character Kaname, who helps him. The protagonist teams up with a group of aliens to protect the world from other invading aliens.

In the "real-time tactics game," players predict the movements of invading aliens and tap the screen to summon ally aliens. The strategy game features automatic battles.

The game's cast includes Ami Maeshima as Kaname; Shōhei Komatsu as Rui, a mysterious boy who knows the protagonist's past; and Kenjiro Tsuda as Dants, a leader of the Psychis group. (Note: character name romanizations are not official.)

Oshikiri held a crowdfunding campaign from October 25 to December 25 for his mini anime project Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan (Tatami-chan the Guest Room Spirit). The project would be Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime, and he would also draw the art, write the scripts, and draft the original character designs.

Sources: Galaxyz game's website, MoCa News