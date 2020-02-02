Hikari-Man Manga Takes Hiatus Until March

This year's 10th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Hideo Yamamoto will resume his Hikari-Man manga in the magazine's 17th issue on March 23. The ninth issue had published a new chapter of the manga on January 27.

The magazine also revealed that Naoki Urasawa 's Renzoku Manga Shōsetsu Asadora! (Serial Manga Novel Asadora!) manga will serialize in every other issue of Weekly Big Comic Spirits instead of every week.

Yamamoto put the manga on hiatus in May to perform research, and resumed the series in August. The manga previously resumed in May 2018 after a two-year hiatus since April 2016.

The story follows Hikari Shirochi, an ordinary high school boy whose hobbies are games and PC-modding. In the first chapter, mysterious phenomena occur to his body, which conducts static electricity unusually well.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2014. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 11.

Yamamoto created Homunculus , Ichi the Killer , Okama Hakusho , and the Voyeur manga. Viz Media published Voyeur and Voyeurs, Inc. in North America, while Ichi the Killer inspired several live-action adaptations and an original video anime. Director Takashi Miike oversaw the Ichi the Killer film that Media Blasters released in America, and he also made a voice cameo in the Ichi The Killer: Episode 0 anime that Central Park Media 's U.S. Manga Corps distributed. Yamamoto and Crying Freeman author Ryoichi Ikegami collaborated on the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga, which launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2015, and ended in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.