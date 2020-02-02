Kami-sama no Koibito Manga by Knight in the Area Duo Approaches Climax

This year's 10th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that illustrator Kaya Tsukiyama and author Hiroaki Igano 's Kami-sama no Koibito (God's Lover) manga will have its climax in the next issue on February 10.

The duo launched the manga in March 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's fourth volume on February 6.

The "real VR suspense" manga takes place in the near future, where an "illusionary Showa Era year 64" is constructed in VR (Showa 64 equates to 1989, which is both the final year of the Showa era and the first year of the Heisei era). In this VR world filled with nostalgia, the protagonist gets caught up in an unprecedented "crime," and questions if this world that we see is the real one, and if VR is a manipulated deception.

Igano and Tsukiyama previously collaborated on the The Knight in the Area soccer manga, which launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006, and ended in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 57th and final compiled book volume in 2017. The spinoff manga Area no Kishi Bangai-hen: Enokō Early Days about the high school days of Coach Iwaki debuted in 2007, and Kodansha 's Manga Box app released the series. The original manga also inspired a four-panel gag comedy manga.

A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Igano's other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Tadashi Agi ( The Drops of God ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).