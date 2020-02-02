Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Anime Film Gets 4D Screenings

4D screenings, screenings in more theaters start on February 28

The official website for Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul ( Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei ), the new anime film in the franchise, revealed on Sunday that the film will get 4DX and MX4D screenings in Japan starting on February 28. The film will also screen in more theaters in Japan starting on February 28.

The film opened in Japan on January 17, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the film, and it describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before it opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois on May 17, before it opened in theaters in the United States on May 27.

The franchise is getting a sequel project.