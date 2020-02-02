Toei Streams 1st Episode of Healin' Good Precure Anime on YouTube

2nd episode will also stream next week for limited time

Toei Animation began streaming the first full episode of Healin' Good Precure , the 17th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, on Sunday on the franchise 's official YouTube channel. The anime premiered on ABC and TV Asahi on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (the same timeslot as the previous series).

The below video does not include subtitles, but is available worldwide. The video will be available until March 31. The YouTube channel will also stream the show's second episode from February 9 through March 31.

The same YouTube channel is also streaming a 24-minute introduction video to the anime. The video highlights the characters and merchandise, as well as other projects in the Precure franchise , and teaches the dance featured in the show's ending sequence.

In the new show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

The anime stars:

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!" while Machico is singing the ending theme song "Miracle–to Link Ring!."

Futago Kamikita will launch a manga for Healin' Good Precure in the March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine on Monday .